Hades trionfa anche ai BAFTA Games Awards 2021

Hades ha battuto nuovamente The Last of Us Part II, aggiudicandosi anche il premio come titolo dell’anno (Best Game) in occasione dei BAFTA Games Awards 2021 (qui le nomination). Il testa a testa tra i due giochi ha visto trionfare il roguelite, mentre il titolo di Naughty Dog ha vinto il premio destinato alle migliori animazioni (ma non solo quello).
Di seguito vi proponiamo l’elenco con tutti i vincitori nelle rispettive categorie in gara, con il titolo di Supergiant Games che si è aggiudicato anche altri premi:
- Best Game – Hades
- British Game – Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Animation – The Last of Us Part II
- Artistic Achievement – Hades
- Audio Achievement – Ghost of Tsushima
- Debut Game – Carrion
- Evolving Game – Sea of Thieves
- Family Game – Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Game Beyond Entertainment – Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Game Design – Hades
- Multiplayer Game – Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Music – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Narrative – Hades
- Original Property – Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Performer in a Leading Role – Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
- Performer in a Supporting Role – Logan Cunningham as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon,
- Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades
- EE Game of the Year (Voted by the Public) – The Last of Us Part II
Di recente il gioco “infernale” ha vinto anche il premio GOTY assegnato agli SXSW Gaming Awards 2021.