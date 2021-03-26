Bloodborne: nuovi video-gameplay per il demake in sviluppo

Per chi non lo sapesse, un piccolo team indipendente sta lavorando al demake “per PSOne” di Bloodborne, rifacendo da zero il titolo di From Software in una versione che se mai verrà pubblicata, sarà giocabile solo su PC (ma che in teoria sarebbe destinata a PlayStation One). In rete sono emersi nuovi video-gameplay dell’action-RPG souls-like.

Un primo gameplay propone il combattimento contro il temuto Chierico Bestia, che nonostante la perdita di dettagli resta pur sempre affascinante. Stando al filmato, il primo incontro con i boss proporrà una scena d’intermezzo, mentre il secondo tentativo (e quelli seguenti) salteranno la scena per rendere più veloce il gameplay. Gli altri spezzoni mostrati in rete propongono una sequenza di gioco, il menu delle armi e l’utilizzo del lanciafiamme. Boodborne PSX non ha ancora una data d’uscita ufficiale, ma non sappiamo neppure se il gioco vedrà o meno la luce. Voi lo giochereste? Fatecelo sapere! Avete già dato uno sguardo alle performance del titolo su PlayStation 5?

Todays #BloodbornePSX dev thread shows some more polish on the Cleric Beast boss fight, including game progression tracking. The initial encounter will have the intro segment, while rematches will skip it to get to the fight faster. Insight is also granted before and after 👁️ pic.twitter.com/1xZr4zXcuM

— 🔋⚡ Lilithium Powered Witch 💫🏳️‍⚧️ BLM (@b0tster) March 22, 2021

If you enter the arena with the 'Cleric Beast Defeated' world flag set, it will obviously not trigger the boss fight and let you freely explore the area. I also threw in some flavor text on the locked gate, which I may or may not keep. pic.twitter.com/oejiKtbVSo — 🔋⚡ Lilithium Powered Witch 💫🏳️‍⚧️ BLM (@b0tster) March 22, 2021

The flamesprayer's assets have been created and its associated actor has been integrated into the codebase so you can equip it, save it, upgrade it, the whole 9! Now onto the actual functionality! pic.twitter.com/N77xgpR9LY — 🔋⚡ Lilithium Powered Witch 💫🏳️‍⚧️ BLM (@b0tster) March 23, 2021