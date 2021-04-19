F1 2021: rivelati i requisiti PC del racing game

EA e Codemasters hanno recentemente annunciato F1 2021, il nuovo racing game che arriverà sugli scaffali dei negozi nella giornata del 16 Luglio 2021 su PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S e PlayStation 5. Nel corso della giornata, su Steam sono stati pubblicati i requisiti minimi e raccomandati della versione PC del racing game, dando modo ai giocatori intenzionati ad acquistare il titolo per prepararsi a dovere.
Ecco i requisiti minimi e consigliati:
Requisiti Minimi:
- Sistema Operativo: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)
- Processore: Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300
- Memoria: 8 GB RAM
- Scheda video: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD R9 280 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6700 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Spazio Hard Disk: 80 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
Requisiti Consigliati:
- Sistema Operativo: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)
- Processore: Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 80 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible