Mtv Movie & Tv Awards 2021: ecco le nomination

Mtv ha diffuso le nomination dell’edizione 2021 dei MTV Movie & TV Awards. Eccole:
MIGLIOR FILM:
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
MIGLIOR SERIE TV:
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WandaVision
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE IN UN FILM
Carey Mulligan: Promising Young Woman
Chadwick Boseman: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Daniel Kaluuya: Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen: The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya: Malcolm & Marie
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE IN UNA SERIE
Anya Taylor-Joy: The Queen’s Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen: WandaVision
Elliot Page: The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin: The Crown
Michaela Coel: I May Destroy You
MIGLIOR EROE
Anthony Mackie: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid: The Boys
Pedro Pascal: The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris: WandaVision
MIGLIOR BACIO
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline: Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh: Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo: Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison: Never Have I Ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor: Bridgerton
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE IN UNA COMMEDIA
Annie Murphy: Schitt’s Creek
Eric Andre: Bad Trip
Issa Rae: Insecure
Jason Sudeikis: Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones: Coming 2 America
MIGLIOR VILLAIN
Aya Cash: The Boys
Ewan McGregor: Birds of Prey
Giancarlo Esposito: The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn: WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult: The Great
MIGLIOR NUOVA PERFORMANCE
Antonia Gentry: Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park: Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Paul Mescal: Normal People
Regé-Jean Page: Bridgerton
MIGLIOR COMBATTIMENTO
Combattimento finale: Birds of Prey
Il combattimento finale: Cobra Kai
Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront: The Boys
Wanda vs. Agatha: WandaVision
Gli eroi vs. Steppenwolf: Zack Snyder’s Justice League
LA PERFORMANCE PIU’ SPAVENTOSA
Elisabeth Moss: The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett: Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown: Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti: Scripted The Haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn: Freaky
MIGLIOR COPPIA
Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo: Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby Yoda: The Mandalorian
Lily Collins & Ashley Park: Emily in Paris
Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
MIGLIOR DOCU-REALITY SHOW
Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire Unscripted
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
MIGLIOR DATING SHOW
90 Day Fiancé
Ex On The Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
The Bachelorette
MIGLIOR CAST DI UN REALITY
90 Day Fiancé
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
MIGLIOR SHOW DI COMPETIZIONE
Legendary
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer
MIGLIOR SHOW LIFESTYLE
Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It!
Queer Eye
MIGLIOR NUOVA SERIE UNSCRIPTED
Bling Empire
Cardi Tries
Selena + Chef
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
MIGLIOR TALK SHOW
A Little Late with Lilly Singh
Red Table TalK
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
MIGLIOR GAME SHOW
Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out
Ridiculousness
MIGLIOR CONDUTTORE
Nicole Byer: Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness
RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race
T.J. Lavin: The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish: Kids Say the Darndest Things
MIGLIOR NUOVA SOCIAL STAR
Addison Rae
Bretman Rock
Charli D’Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson
MIGLIOR CRIME/SERIE MISTERIOSA
Catfish: The TV Show
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries
MIGLIOR COMBATTIMENTO
Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn: Selling Sunset
Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian: Keeping Up With The Kardashians
West Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson: Legendary
MIGLIOR SERIE INTERNAZIONALE
Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island (ITV)
¡Nailed it! México
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK