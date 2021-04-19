Mtv Movie & Tv Awards 2021: ecco le nomination

Mtv ha diffuso le nomination dell’edizione 2021 dei MTV Movie & TV Awards. Eccole:

MIGLIOR FILM: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Judas and the Black Messiah Promising Young Woman Soul To All the Boys: Always and Forever

MIGLIOR SERIE TV: Bridgerton Cobra Kai Emily in Paris The Boys WandaVision

MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE IN UN FILM Carey Mulligan: Promising Young Woman Chadwick Boseman: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Daniel Kaluuya: Judas and the Black Messiah Sacha Baron Cohen: The Trial of the Chicago 7 Zendaya: Malcolm & Marie

MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE IN UNA SERIE Anya Taylor-Joy: The Queen’s Gambit Elizabeth Olsen: WandaVision Elliot Page: The Umbrella Academy Emma Corrin: The Crown Michaela Coel: I May Destroy You

MIGLIOR EROE Anthony Mackie: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman 1984 Jack Quaid: The Boys Pedro Pascal: The Mandalorian Teyonah Parris: WandaVision

MIGLIOR BACIO Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline: Outer Banks Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh: Killing Eve Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo: Emily in Paris Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison: Never Have I Ever Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor: Bridgerton

MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE IN UNA COMMEDIA Annie Murphy: Schitt’s Creek Eric Andre: Bad Trip Issa Rae: Insecure Jason Sudeikis: Ted Lasso Leslie Jones: Coming 2 America

MIGLIOR VILLAIN Aya Cash: The Boys Ewan McGregor: Birds of Prey Giancarlo Esposito: The Mandalorian Kathryn Hahn: WandaVision Nicholas Hoult: The Great

MIGLIOR NUOVA PERFORMANCE Antonia Gentry: Ginny & Georgia Ashley Park: Emily in Paris Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Paul Mescal: Normal People Regé-Jean Page: Bridgerton

MIGLIOR COMBATTIMENTO Combattimento finale: Birds of Prey Il combattimento finale: Cobra Kai Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront: The Boys Wanda vs. Agatha: WandaVision Gli eroi vs. Steppenwolf: Zack Snyder’s Justice League

LA PERFORMANCE PIU’ SPAVENTOSA Elisabeth Moss: The Invisible Man Jurnee Smollett: Lovecraft Country Simona Brown: Behind Her Eyes Victoria Pedretti: Scripted The Haunting of Bly Manor Vince Vaughn: Freaky

MIGLIOR COPPIA Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo: Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby Yoda: The Mandalorian Lily Collins & Ashley Park: Emily in Paris Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

MIGLIOR DOCU-REALITY SHOW Below Deck Mediterranean Black Ink Crew New York Bling Empire Unscripted Jersey Shore Family Vacation Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

MIGLIOR DATING SHOW 90 Day Fiancé Ex On The Beach Love Is Blind Ready to Love The Bachelorette

MIGLIOR CAST DI UN REALITY 90 Day Fiancé Jersey Shore Family Vacation Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta RuPaul’s Drag Race The Real Housewives of Atlanta

MIGLIOR SHOW DI COMPETIZIONE Legendary RuPaul’s Drag Race The Challenge The Circle The Masked Singer

MIGLIOR SHOW LIFESTYLE Deliciousness Fixer Upper: Welcome Home Making The Cut Nailed It! Queer Eye

MIGLIOR NUOVA SERIE UNSCRIPTED Bling Empire Cardi Tries Selena + Chef The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

MIGLIOR TALK SHOW A Little Late with Lilly Singh Red Table TalK The Breakfast Club The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

MIGLIOR GAME SHOW Floor Is Lava Impractical Jokers Kids Say the Darndest Things Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Ridiculousness

MIGLIOR CONDUTTORE Nicole Byer: Nailed It! Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race T.J. Lavin: The Challenge Tiffany Haddish: Kids Say the Darndest Things

MIGLIOR NUOVA SOCIAL STAR Addison Rae Bretman Rock Charli D’Amelio Jalaiah Harmon Rickey Thompson

MIGLIOR CRIME/SERIE MISTERIOSA Catfish: The TV Show Evil Lives Here Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness Unsolved Mysteries

MIGLIOR COMBATTIMENTO Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn: Selling Sunset Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian: Keeping Up With The Kardashians West Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson: Legendary