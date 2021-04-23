DICE Awards 2021: Hades ha battuto TLOU Part II

Ennesimo riconoscimento ottenuto da Hades ed ennesima vittoria ai danni del più blasonato The Last of Us Part II! Il titolo di Supergiant Games ha infatti trionfato anche in occasione dei DICE Awards 2021, conquistando il premio come Game of the Year, oltre ad altre statuette nelle altre categorie in gara.

Il titolo di Naughty Dog non è tornato a casa a mani vuote, ma ha vinto meno premi rispetto al suo diretto rivale. Tra i giochi premiati troviamo anche Ghost of Tsushima, Half-Life Alyx e Final Fantasy VII Remake. Di seguito tutti i vincitori delle categorie in gara dei DICE Awards 2021. Trovate tutti i dettagli sul sito ufficiale della manifestazione.