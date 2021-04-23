DICE Awards 2021: Hades ha battuto TLOU Part II

Ennesimo riconoscimento ottenuto da Hades ed ennesima vittoria ai danni del più blasonato The Last of Us Part II! Il titolo di Supergiant Games ha infatti trionfato anche in occasione dei DICE Awards 2021, conquistando il premio come Game of the Year, oltre ad altre statuette nelle altre categorie in gara.
Il titolo di Naughty Dog non è tornato a casa a mani vuote, ma ha vinto meno premi rispetto al suo diretto rivale. Tra i giochi premiati troviamo anche Ghost of Tsushima, Half-Life Alyx e Final Fantasy VII Remake. Di seguito tutti i vincitori delle categorie in gara dei DICE Awards 2021. Trovate tutti i dettagli sul sito ufficiale della manifestazione.
- Game of the Year: Hades
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Design – Hades
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction – Hades
- Action Game of the Year – Hades
- Outstanding Achievement in Animation – The Last of Us Part II
- Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction – Ghost of Tsushima
- Outstanding Achievement in Character – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spiderman: Miles Morales
- Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition – Ghost of Tsushima
- Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design – Ghost of Tsushima
- Outstanding Achievement in Story – The Last of Us Part II
- Outstanding Technical Achievement – Dreams
- Adventure Game of the Year – Ghost of Tsushima
- Familiy Game of the Year – Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Fighting Game of the Year – Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Racing Game of the Year – Mario Kart Live Home Circuit
- Role Playing Game of the Year – Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Sports Game of the Year – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
- Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year – Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Immersive Reality Technical Achievement – Half-Life Alyx
- Immersive Reality Game of the Year – Half-Life Alyx
- Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game – Hades
- Mobile Game of the Year – Legends of Runeterra
- Online Game of the Year – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout