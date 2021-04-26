Final Fantasy XVI è ancora il più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Con Final Fantasy XVI ancora primo e Tales of Arise saldamente al secondo posto della classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori della rivista giapponese Famitsu, a tenere banco è il duello per il podio della top 10 della settimana, che vede un nuovo avvicendamento tra i due contendenti.
Questa volta è stato The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 a conquistare la terza piazza del podio, con Resident Evil Village per PlayStation 5 relegato in quarta posizione. Inoltre, la versione PlayStation 4 del titolo di Capcom ha perso diverse posizione, passando dal decimo al diciannovesimo posto nel giro di una settimana. Di seguito la top 10:
- [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 620 votes
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 559 votes
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 443 votes
- [PS5] Resident Evil Village – 398 votes
- [NSW] Rune Factory 5 – 389 votes
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 373 votes
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 339 votes
- [NSW] New Pokemon Snap – 295 votes
- [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl – 281 votes
- [PS4] NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… – 241 votes