PlayStation 5: ecco la lista di tutti i titoli PS4 “next-gen”

PlayStation 5 può vantare una lunga lista di titoli PS4 che, grazie alla rispettive patch next-gen offrono un’esperienza migliore se eseguiti sulla console current-gen di Sony Interactive Entertainment. L’elenco è davvero molto lungo e include:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & Secret Fairy
- Balan Wonderworld
- Borderlands 3
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
- Bugsnax
- Concept Destruction
- Control (Ultimate Edition)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Crimsonland
- Cyberpunk 2077 (in arrivo nel 2021)
- Cyber Shadow
- Dead by Daylight
- Destiny 2
- Dirt 5
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
- Doom Eternal
- Dreaming Sarah
- Freddy Spaghetti
- Hitman 3
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Just Dance 2021 (versione fisica)
- Jydge
- King Oddball
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Nioh 2
- No Man’s Sky
- Outriders
- Override 2: Super Mech League
- Planet Coaster
- Poker Club
- Praey For The Gods
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
- Resident Evil Village
- Ruinverse
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Shakedown: Hawaii
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Terminator: Resistance Enhanced
- Tesla Force
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Pathless
- The Persistence
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Undead Horde
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- WRC 9
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Molti di questi giochi possono essere acquistati sia in edizione PS4 e patchati, sia già in formato PlayStation 5. Di seguito invece vi proponiamo l’elenco di quei giochi che non hanno ricevuto una patch next-gen, ma che godono di ottimizzazioni tramite la feature del Game Boost:
- Blood & Truth
- Days Gone
- Firewall: Zero Hour
- Ghost of Tsushima
- God of War
- Ratchet & Clank
- Rocket League
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Da notare che nei due elenchi non figura The Last of Us Part II. In questo caso, Naughty Dog potrebbe riservare una versione PS5 non ancora annunciata. Intanto, le scorte della console continueranno a scarseggiare anche nei prossimi mesi.