Overwatch 2: reveal del gameplay e nuovi dettagli sulle mappe

Come ci era stato promesso da Blizzard, sono emersi numerosi dettagli e soprattutto, è stato mostrato il gameplay di Overwatch 2. Il nuovo capitolo della serie di Blizzard vanterà tantissime novità, a cominciare dai match tra giocatori che non saranno più scontri 6 vs 6, ma battaglie 5 vs 5. Pariamo proprio da qui.
Ogni squadra dovrà essere composta da 1 singolo tank, da 2 personaggi DPS (damage dealer) e da 2 healer (curatori). Molti dei personaggi presenti nel precedente titolo sono stati confermati, ma 2 di questi hanno subito profondi cambiamenti (rework): parliamo di Mei, Torbjon e Winston. Mei ha perso la sua abilità di congelare, con la sua pistola capace di infliggere però molti più danni. Winston possiede un cannone con gittata più ampia e danni potenziati. Torbjon invece ha subito un restyle e apparirà diverso rispetto a come lo ricordavamo.
Inoltre, sono state mostrate alcune delle mappe che saranno presenti su Overwatch 2. Queste saranno più ampie e più funzionali, garantendo profondità ed estremo tatticismo. Le mappe presentate sono:
- Toronto: mappa appartenente alla nuova eroina Sojourn. Tra i punti d’interesse c’è l’Hotel Montebianco.
- Rio: ambientazione legata a Lucio e ricca di luoghi caratteristici.
- New York: mappa non legata ad alcun eroe in particolare e divisa in varie sezioni, ovvero Jephs Corner Pizza, Engine 11 e Grand Central Terminal
- Roma: mappa ambientata nella nostra Italia e che includerà anche il Colosseo, oltre a magnifiche fontane.
Al momento non sappiamo ancora quando sarà disponibile lo shooter competitivo di Blizzard, che vi ricordiamo essere atteso su console e PC. Di seguito tutti i video delle mappe e il reveal del gameplay. Attendiamo ulteriori informazioni per capire quando potrà essere finalmente giocato l’FPS (Beta o altro), che sicuramente arriveranno nelle prossime settimane.
ICYMI: PVP changes coming to Overwatch 2
👊 Tanks can be brawlers
🆚 PVP will be 5v5
🏖️ New maps revealed
⚡ New abilities revealed
🔨 More new hero looks
🎮 New game modes
👀 https://t.co/CNukmwm2H6 pic.twitter.com/77kiDHIgPt
— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 20, 2021
Weather the Toronto winter in Overwatch 2
Points of interest:
🏨 Hotel Montebianco
☕ Tim Fordsons
🍁 Maple Leaf Trees pic.twitter.com/FwJNo5y5j8
— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 20, 2021
Roam the streets of Rome in Overwatch 2.
Points of interest:
🏛️ Colosseum
⛲ Beautiful fountains
🆚 Zephyrus Vs. Maximus pic.twitter.com/aqWLERRl6f
— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 20, 2021
Enjoy a New York slice between battles in Overwatch 2.
Points of interest:
🏛️ Grand Central Terminal
🚒 Engine 11
🍕 Jephs Corner Pizza pic.twitter.com/BqxpOvuaYj
— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 20, 2021
Rock to that Rio rhythm in Overwatch 2.
Points of interest:
🐸 Club Sinestesia
🦚 Peacock Payload
🥣 Oh! Lucio-Oh’s! pic.twitter.com/8gFxkyN2Ny
— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 20, 2021
Further experimentation required.
All new abilities updates for Winston’s Tesla Cannon and Mei’s Endothermic Blaster coming to Overwatch 2. pic.twitter.com/adGLsGYLD2
— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 20, 2021
A thing of beauty.
Torbjörn’s new look for Overwatch 2. pic.twitter.com/SAahmamfiM
— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 20, 2021