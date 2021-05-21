Overwatch 2: reveal del gameplay e nuovi dettagli sulle mappe

Come ci era stato promesso da Blizzard, sono emersi numerosi dettagli e soprattutto, è stato mostrato il gameplay di Overwatch 2. Il nuovo capitolo della serie di Blizzard vanterà tantissime novità, a cominciare dai match tra giocatori che non saranno più scontri 6 vs 6, ma battaglie 5 vs 5. Pariamo proprio da qui.

Ogni squadra dovrà essere composta da 1 singolo tank, da 2 personaggi DPS (damage dealer) e da 2 healer (curatori). Molti dei personaggi presenti nel precedente titolo sono stati confermati, ma 2 di questi hanno subito profondi cambiamenti (rework): parliamo di Mei, Torbjon e Winston. Mei ha perso la sua abilità di congelare, con la sua pistola capace di infliggere però molti più danni. Winston possiede un cannone con gittata più ampia e danni potenziati. Torbjon invece ha subito un restyle e apparirà diverso rispetto a come lo ricordavamo.

Inoltre, sono state mostrate alcune delle mappe che saranno presenti su Overwatch 2. Queste saranno più ampie e più funzionali, garantendo profondità ed estremo tatticismo. Le mappe presentate sono:

Toronto: mappa appartenente alla nuova eroina Sojourn. Tra i punti d’interesse c’è l’Hotel Montebianco.

Rio: ambientazione legata a Lucio e ricca di luoghi caratteristici.

New York: mappa non legata ad alcun eroe in particolare e divisa in varie sezioni, ovvero Jephs Corner Pizza, Engine 11 e Grand Central Terminal

Roma: mappa ambientata nella nostra Italia e che includerà anche il Colosseo, oltre a magnifiche fontane.

Al momento non sappiamo ancora quando sarà disponibile lo shooter competitivo di Blizzard, che vi ricordiamo essere atteso su console e PC. Di seguito tutti i video delle mappe e il reveal del gameplay. Attendiamo ulteriori informazioni per capire quando potrà essere finalmente giocato l’FPS (Beta o altro), che sicuramente arriveranno nelle prossime settimane.

ICYMI: PVP changes coming to Overwatch 2 👊 Tanks can be brawlers

🆚 PVP will be 5v5

🏖️ New maps revealed

⚡ New abilities revealed

🔨 More new hero looks

🎮 New game modes 👀 https://t.co/CNukmwm2H6 pic.twitter.com/77kiDHIgPt — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 20, 2021

Weather the Toronto winter in Overwatch 2 Points of interest:

🏨 Hotel Montebianco

☕ Tim Fordsons

🍁 Maple Leaf Trees pic.twitter.com/FwJNo5y5j8 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 20, 2021

Roam the streets of Rome in Overwatch 2. Points of interest:

🏛️ Colosseum

⛲ Beautiful fountains

🆚 Zephyrus Vs. Maximus pic.twitter.com/aqWLERRl6f — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 20, 2021

Enjoy a New York slice between battles in Overwatch 2. Points of interest:

🏛️ Grand Central Terminal

🚒 Engine 11

🍕 Jephs Corner Pizza pic.twitter.com/BqxpOvuaYj — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 20, 2021

Rock to that Rio rhythm in Overwatch 2. Points of interest:

🐸 Club Sinestesia

🦚 Peacock Payload

🥣 Oh! Lucio-Oh’s! pic.twitter.com/8gFxkyN2Ny — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 20, 2021

Further experimentation required. All new abilities updates for Winston’s Tesla Cannon and Mei’s Endothermic Blaster coming to Overwatch 2. pic.twitter.com/adGLsGYLD2 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 20, 2021