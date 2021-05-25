Tales of Arise sempre primo tra i most wanted di Famitsu

Tales of Arise di Bandai Namco continua a dominare la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori della rivista settimanale giapponese Famitsu. Nella classifica visibile in calce alla notizia non è più presente Resident Evil Village, ormai disponibile sul mercato da diversi giorni.
Al secondo posto troviamo Final Fantasy XVI, che tenta di detronizzare l’action-RPG in arrivo in autunno, mentre The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 chiude il podio in terza posizione. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade è presente nella top 10, ma soltanto in ultima posizione:
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 652 votes
- [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 629 votes
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 493 votes
- [NSW] Rune Factory 5 – 447 votes
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 435 votes
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 374 votes
- [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl – 313 votes
- [PS4] Samurai Warriors 5 – 310 votes
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 260 votes
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – 210 votes