Atelier Ryza: disponibili i costumi che celebrano il milione di copie vendute

Qualche mese fa Koei Tecmo aveva annunciato che la serie Atelier Ryza aveva superato il milione di copie vendute con i capitoli Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout e Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy e che, per festeggiare, sarebbe arrivato un DLC gratuito con due costumi della protagonista Ryza.

Questi due costumi sono disponibili da oggi. Il costume “White Lily of Summer” per Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout e il costume “High Summer Formal” per Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy possono essere scaricati gratuitamente, come annunciato dal publisher Koei Tecmo e lo sviluppatore Gust.

In entrambi i titoli, questi vestiti possono essere cambiati selezionando “Changing room” dal diario che si trova sulla scrivania nella stanza di Ryza o sulla scrivania del suo atelier. Qui sotto potete vedere il tweet pubblicato poco fa sull’account ufficiale di Koei Tecmo Europe, che mostra i due costumi con una gif.

Our #AtelierRyza 1 million shipped units special DLC is released today #KTFamily. Both the "White Lily of Summer" and "High Summer Formal" costumes are FREE to download. 🌿 https://t.co/VUO2SiBAug

🧪 https://t.co/VNz1KXtTXu — KOEI TECMO EUROPE (@koeitecmoeurope) May 31, 2021

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout è disponibile per PlayStation 4, Switch e PC tramite Steam.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy è disponibile per PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch e PC tramite Steam.