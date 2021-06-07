Tales of Arise è sempre il most wanted dei lettori di Famitsu

Il testa a testa tra Tales of Arise e Final Fantasy XVI nella classifica dei titoli più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu vede nuovamente davanti il titolo di Bandai Namco, che con circa 70 voti in più è davanti all’action-RPG di Square Enix. Chiude il podio The Legend of Zelza Breath of the Wild 2.
Il quarto e il quinto posto appartengono rispettivamente a Bayonetta 3 e Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, mentre in decima posizione troviamo niente poco di meno che Pragmata di Capcom, titolo atteso nel 2022 di cui non si sa praticamente nulla. Di seguito la top 10 della settimana:
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 572 votes
- [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 507 votes
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 398 votes
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 364 votes
- [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl – 350 votes
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 316 votes
- [PS4] Samurai Warriors 5 – 302 votes
- [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 188 votes
- [NSW] Ushiro – 164 votes
- [PS5] Pragmata – 162 votes