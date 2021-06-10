Silent Hill: Kojima sta lavorando sul gioco e lo annuncia velatamente?

Lo sviluppo di un nuovo capitolo di Silent Hill sta diventando ormai un caso. Si è passati dallo sviluppo di un nuovo titolo della serie presso Kojima Productions, per poi passare alla produzione del remake presso Bluepoint Games. E adesso, le indiscrezioni sono tornare a pendere nuovamente verso lo studio di sviluppo di Hideo Kojima, soprattutto perché è stato lo stesso maestro giapponese a piazzarci la pulce nell’orecchio.

In un recente tweet infatti, Kojima ha parlato di due libri, ma è il messaggio scritto da quel trollone di Hideo a farci drizzare le antenne:

“Thanks HarperBOOKS! The Silent Wife by Karin Slaughter, the latest in the Will Trent series! The Last Window was kidnapping action. And then there’s Joe Hill‘s short story Full Throttle! He’s much more interesting in short stories than in long ones! Looking forward to both of them!”



Nel messaggio infatti sono presenti le parole “Silent Hill”, ovvero il titolo della saga horror! Coincidenze? Quando si parla di Hideo Kojima, la parola “coincidenza” non può mai essere utilizzata. Il pensiero comune è che in maniera molto velata egli abbia in realtà annunciato lo sviluppo del gioco. Non resta che attendere ulteriori sviluppi sulla vicenda! Di seguito il tweet incriminato.