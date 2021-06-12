Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: backstage trailer presentato all’Ubisoft Forward

Durante l’evento Ubisoft Forward, è stato presentato il trailer del backstage di Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of The Druids. Il video mostra il metodo utilizzato dagli sviluppatori per riprodurre i vari suoni e canti del titolo e che cosa li ha ispirati per la realizzazione di Wrath of The Druids. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Wrath of The Druids PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5.