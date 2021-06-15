Limited Run Games: annunciati 29 giochi fisici all’E3 2021

Durante l’E3 2021 anche Limited Run Games aa tenuto la sua conferenza dedicata, mostrando tramite alcuni trailer e gameplay tutti i giochi che verranno pubblicati con una propria edizione fisica (che sia normale o Collector’s). Di seguito l’elenco completo con tutti i titoli “boxati”.
- Axiom Verge 2 (Switch, PS4, PS5)
- BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites (Switch, PS4)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood (PS4)
- Castlevania: Rondo of Blood (Turbo Duo)
- Contra Anniversary Collection (Switch, PS4)
- DOUBLE DRAGON & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle (Switch)
- DUSK (Switch)
- Ghoul Patrol (Switch, PS4, SNES)
- Going Under (Switch, PS4)
- Haven (Switch, PS4, PS5)
- Huntdown: Collector’s Edition (Switch, PS4)
- One Step From Eden (Switch, PS4)
- Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC)
- Republique: Anniversary Edition (Switch, PS4, PlayStation VR)
- RetroMania Wrestling (Switch, PS4)
- River City Girls (PS5)
- River City Girls Zero (Switch)
- River City Girls 2 (Switch, PS4, PS5)
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse (Switch)
- Shantae (PS4, PS5)
- Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut (PS5)
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse (PS5)
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition (PS5)
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens (PS5)
- SkateBIRD (Switch)
- Strife (Switch)
- SUPERHOT (Switch, PS4)
- The TakeOver (Switch, PS4)
- Zombies Ate My Neighbors (Switch, PS4, SNES, Genesis)