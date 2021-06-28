Fallout 4: se n’è andata River, pastore tedesco che interpretava Dogmeat

Nel 2015 usciva Fallout 4, quinto episodio della serie di Bethesda. Tra i compagni con cui poteva imbattersi il protagonista, c’era anche Dogmeat, un pastore tedesco che si incontrava a Concord. Le fattezze di quel cane erano quelle di River, vero pastore tedesco femmina, scomparsa il 26 giugno. La notizia viene data, via Twitter, da Joel Burgess, ora Studio Director di Capybara Games, che ha lavorato per la serie Fallout ai capitoli 3, 4 e 76.

Queste le sue parole:

Oggi ho salutato River, che molti di voi conoscono come Dogmeat di Fallout 4.

Il mio cuore spezzato non dice abbastanza, ma non le renderò omaggio qui. Su Twitter, ho pensato che sarebbe stato opportuno ripensare al suo impatto in quel gioco.

In più, scrivere sullo sviluppo del gioco fa meno male che addolorarsi.

Infatti Burgess ha pubblicato diversi tweet in cui parla del rapporto che c’era tra il team e il cane, dei suoi comportamenti e di come questi hanno influito sullo sviluppo stesso del personaggio nel gioco. Dal suo suo essere più un companion che difende il protagonista, piuttosto che uno he attacca i nemici, con un’IA relativa al combattimento che si concentra più sul tenere i nemici in posizione: il danno diretto e le mosse finali erano secondarie. Ciò aveva conferito a Dogmeat uno stile di combattimento distintivo rispetto agli altri NPC che erano in team.

Lasciandovi ad alcui tweet qui sotto non possiamo aggiungere altro se non, buon ponte, River.

I said goodbye today to River, who most of you know as Fallout 4’s Dogmeat. Heartbroken doesn't cover it, but I won’t eulogize her here. For twitter, I thought it'd be appropriate to look back at her impact on that game. (plus, writing about game dev hurts less than grieving) pic.twitter.com/ayN1Vd6oqQ — Joel Burgess (@JoelBurgess) June 27, 2021

This thread is essentially a long form of the story I always tell about River’s role in Fallout 4; that she was the antidote to my biggest worry for the Dogmeat character – a canine weapon, and nothing more. What we wanted was a companion first, and a combat ally second. pic.twitter.com/KjstYfkV8s — Joel Burgess (@JoelBurgess) June 27, 2021