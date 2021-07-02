Dragon Age e Mass Effect saltano l’EA Play Live ma BioWare lavora sodo su entrambi

Recentemente, Electronic Arts ha offerto alcuni nuovi dettagli su ciò che si potrà vedere all’evento tutto dedicato EA Play Live, confermando alla fin fine che durerà circa 40 minuti.

Annunci per quanto riguarda Battlefield 2042 e Apex Legends sono previsti, così come per Lost in Random e “un paio di altri giochi“. Sfortunatamente però, gli attesissimi Dragon Age e Mass Effect non saranno presenti e, diciamocelo, non ci voleva molto a capirlo.

BioWare, tramte il proprio account Twitter, ha comunque affermato di star “lavorando duramente” per creare i prossimi giochi di Dragon Age e Mass Effect, oltre a citare nuovi annunci per Star Wars The Old Republic, che si è poi rivelata essere l’espansione Legacy of the Sith.

Quindi, sfortunatamente, non vedremo ancora per un po’ gli attesissimi RPG. Possiamo magari aspettarci qualcosa per, ad esempio, i The Game Awards 2021? Di certo è abbastanza presto pensarci da ora: per adesso godiamoci lo show di Electronic Arts con l’EA Play Live del 22 luglio alle ore 19.00 italiane.