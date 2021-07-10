The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt riceverà un DLC “ispirato” alla serie Netflix

Nell’ultimo anno, quando si sente nominare la software house polacca CD Projekt RED, subito si è fatto riferimento al “grosso scivolone” (a voler esser buoni) di Cyberpunk 2077 ma, a dirla tutta, non dovrebbe esser poi così complicato ricordarsi, per un attimo, di cosa sono stati capaci nel 2015. Stiamo ovviamente parlando di The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt.

Come molti ben sapranno, la serie targata Netflix è stata un successo su due fronti: sia per i fan affezionati alla serie, sia per coloro che non ne avevano mai sentito parlare o che non avevano mai giocato al titolo, scoprendolo sotto un’altra luce.

Bene, unendo le due cose ecco cosa sta per accadere. CDPR ha annunciato nelle ultime ore che, assieme all’aggiornamento gratuito alle versioni next-gen (che arriverà entro la fine dell’anno) di PS5 e Xbox Series X|S arriveranno, nella stessa data, nuovi DLC gratuiti per tutti proprio “ispirati” all’adattamento televisivo di Netflix.

Attenzione: non vuol dire che i DLC arriveranno solo per le nuove versioni. Infatti CDPR avverte che questi approderanno anche su Switch, PS4. PC e Xbox One, inlcudendo praticamente ogni versione del gioco. Potete trovare i post ufficiali qui sotto in calce, ricordandovi che The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt è disponibile attualmente per PC, Switch, PS4 e Xbox One.

Déjà vu? 🤔

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year! Here’s a sneak peek of our updated cover art.

Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix ✨

More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/O34E1xCReI

— The Witcher (@witchergame) July 10, 2021