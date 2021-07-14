PlayStation Experience 2021: “confermato” l’evento per il mese di agosto?

Dopo il breve ma intenso State of Play di luglio 2021, Sony Interactive Entertainment potrebbe tenere finalmente il suo PlayStation Experience 2021 nel mese di agosto. Lo showcase che dovrebbe proporre i titoli first-party e quelli AAA di terze parti destinati a PlayStation 5 e PlayStation 4 potrebbe infatti essere stato confermato dal test beta di Gran Turismo 7.
Come possiamo vedere nel tweet di “Okami”, la beta del racing-game sembrerebbe essere collegata all’evento che possiamo definire ormai imminente e l’annuncio di questo test dovrebbe di fatto arrivare proprio in occasione del PlayStation Experience 2021. Oltre a Gran Turismo 7, ci aspettiamo aggiornamenti e gameplay di God of War 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Final Fantasy XVI, ma anche su PlayStation VR 2, Silent Hill e il rumoreggiato multiplayer di The Last of Us Part II. Ovviamente, attendiamo conferme ufficiali prima di dare per certa la presentazione di Sony Interactive Entertainment.
There's definitely a Playstation Experience happening soon. 😂 pic.twitter.com/vxxiybJ2Yu
— Okami (@Okami13_) July 12, 2021