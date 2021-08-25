Horizon Forbidden West: annunciata la data

Come si vociferava da qualche tempo, Horizon Forbidden West sarebbe arrivato nel 2022, e così sarà. Durante l’Opening Night Live del gamescom 2021 è stata annunciata la data d’uscita. Il nuovo capitolo con protagonista Aloy arriverà su PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5 il 18 febbraio 2022. Qui sotto potete leggere il tweet di Guerrilla, che fa sapere che si potrà pre-ordinare dal 2 settembre sul PlayStation Store.

Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on 18 February 2022! Pre-orders will begin next week, on 2 September. Are you ready to continue Aloy's journey?https://t.co/aMD8LIWbf8 ​#HorizonForbiddenWest pic.twitter.com/bRP3kToGji

— Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) August 25, 2021