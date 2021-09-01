Death Stranding Director’s Cut: il trailer finale arriverà dalla prossima settimana

Diversi giocatori sono in fermento di provare o immergersi nuovamente nel mondo di Death Stranding con Sam Porter Bridges, e quel giorno sta quasi per arrivare. Nel frattempo, Hideo Kojima ha svelato qualche dettaglio in più del trailer finale che sta finendo di preparare, in modo tale che i giocatori sappiano delle peculiarità e contenuti presenti in Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

Secondo quanto rivelato da Kojima stesso, il trailer finale dedicato a Death Stranding Director’s Cut sarà disponibile a partire dalla settimana prossima, anche se, egli non specifico in alcun modo la data d’uscita legata alla clip video in questione. Infine, ci tenevamo a ricordavi che il titolo debutterà in esclusiva su PlayStation 5 nella giornata del 24 settembre.

Final trailer for "Death Stranding Director's Cut".

Thank you for your patience. It's already delivered, out of my hands, and I'm checking it now. It will probably be released in the latter half of next week. Please wait a little longer.

🌈🦀🐟🐬🐋☔️🌱👻🌪💀⛱👶👍 pic.twitter.com/w9DFPsLCiS

— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 1, 2021