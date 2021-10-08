The Kara Manifesto: Game Pro proposes a new approach to video game criticism

Game Pro, the monthly game critics magazine directed by Marco Accordi Rickards, has come forward with The Kara Manifesto, a new approach to video game criticism, going beyond the classical model of video game criticism and valuing video games as interactive works, a term that addresses Esports, applications that are mere commercial products, passing through the territory of applied games, to interactive works of cultural and artistic value.

Based on 3 general principles and consequently developed on 10 ground rules, The Kara Manifesto aims to give life to a new video game criticism by launching an open and permanent construction site to (re)build, discuss, and deepen the great themes of video game criticism: its paradigms, its coordinates, its reasons for being.

The Kara Manifesto was written by Marco Accordi Rickards (Director) with the approval of the Editorial Board of Game Pro, composed of Gianpaolo Iglio (Deputy Director), Federica Farace (Preview & Feature Editor), and Daniele Di Clemente (Review Editor).

The Kara Manifesto is free to download and share here.