The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: classificate le versioni PS5 e Xbox Series X/S, arrivo imminente?

Sappiamo che CD Projekt RED starebbe lavorando attualmente ai futuri contenuti in arrivo su Cyberpunk 2077, ultima fatica della casa polacca, disponibile sugli scaffali dei negozi per PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia e GeForce Now. Nonostante non ci siano tutt’ora informazioni sulla versione next-gen del titolo ambientato a Night City, però abbiamo informazioni legate a The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt.

Il titolo oramai uscito da tantissimo tempo, nonché uno dei giochi migliori usciti per la precedente generazione, CD Projekt RED aveva precedentemente svelato di essere al lavoro sulle versioni PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X/S. Da quel giorno, non abbiamo saputo più nulla, fino ad oggi. Ebbene, secondo quanto annunciato su Twitter, sembrerebbe che la Game of the Year Edition sia stata classificata direttamente dal PEGI, il che significherebbe che The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt su next-gen dovrebbe uscire molto presto.

Da quanto sappiamo finora, le versioni next-gen vanteranno del Ray Tracing ed è sicuro che saranno aggiunti anche 60 FPS e/o modalità di risoluzione 4K. L’aggiornamento è curato da Saber Interactive, che ha lavorato anche al port di The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition per Nintendo Switch. Insomma, noi aspettiamo dettagli ufficiali da CD Projekt RED per scoprire la data dell’upgrade destinato a PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X/S.