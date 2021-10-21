Life Is Strange True Colors: novità per la versione Switch

Ci sono novità su Life Is Strange True Colors, nuovo capitolo dell’amata saga targata Square Enix.

Come sappiamo il titolo uscito il mese scorso su più piattaforme ha avuto problemi per la versione Nintendo Switch ed è stato rimandato a data da destinarsi.

Beh quest’oggi Square Enix ha annunciato che il titolo sarà rilasciato per Nintendo Switch all’inizio di Dicembre, solo in versione digitale. Una data di uscita esatta sarà annunciata nelle prossime settimane, e verranno aperti i pre-ordini digitali



An update for #NintendoSwitch players! We're happy to announce that the digital edition of #LifeisStrange #TrueColors will release in early December. Keep your eyes peeled for the exact release date in the coming weeks – we'll announce it when we open the digital pre-orders. pic.twitter.com/fRd1mR00g7

— Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) October 20, 2021