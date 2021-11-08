Elden Ring: risoluzione e frame rate su console e PC

In attesa delle prime indicazioni relative ad Elden Ring (si, lo stiamo provando… stay tuned), Bandai Namco ha condiviso ufficialmente quelle che sono le prestazioni che il gioco offrirà su console PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One e su PC. Chiaramente, sarà su console current-gen che il titolo di From Software spingerà al massimo le sue prestazioni.
Di seguito vi indichiamo tutte le piattaforme e le prestazioni garantite dal souls-like, informandovi anche sulla presenza o meno dell’HDR e del Ray tracing:
- PlayStation 4: 1080p, 30fps, HDR
- PlayStation 4 Pro: 3200p, 30fps, HDR
- PlayStation 5: 4K, 60fps, HDR, Ray tracing
- Xbox One: 900p, 30fps
- Xbox One X: 4K, 30fps, HDR
- Xbox Series X: 4K, 60fps, HDR, Ray tracing
- Xbox Series S: 1440p, 60fps, HDR
- PC: 4K, 60fps, HDR, Ray tracing
Ovviamente, su console next-gen saranno presenti una modalità qualità e una modalità performance. In attesa di ulteriori novità sul gioco, vi riproponiamo la nostra anteprima di Elden Ring basata sul primo gameplay ufficiale.