Halo Infinite: da oggi è disponibile la Beta multiplayer

In honor of Halo's 20th anniversary, your Spartan journey officially begins today. Dive into Season 1 of #HaloInfinite, in the multiplayer beta starting today on Xbox and PC!

🎁 https://t.co/WUyHTqp6yp

📄 https://t.co/uCxf7tYDV4 pic.twitter.com/k28WPYTqAO

— Halo (@Halo) November 15, 2021