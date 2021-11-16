The Game Awards 2021: ecco le nomination

Geoff Keighley ha annunciato le nomination per le 30 diverse categorie dei The Game Awards 2021, evento che premierà i migliori giochi di quest’anno e che si terrà il 9 dicembre. Andiamo a vedere quindi nel dettaglio le varie categorie, con 5 contendenti per ognuna. È possibile votare per le varie categorie sul sito ufficiale.

Gioco dell’anno:

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Milgiore Game Direction:

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Miglior Narrativa:

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Miglior Art Direction:

The Artful Escape

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Migliore Colonna sonora e Musica:

The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy

Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139

Miglior Audio Design:

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Miglior Performance:

Erika Mori (Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito (Tony Castillo in Far Cry 6)

Jason Kelly (Colt Vahn in Deathpool)

Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha (Julianna Blake in Deathpool)

Games for Impact:

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Miglior gioco continuativo:

Apex Legends

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Call of Duty Warzone

Miglior Indie:

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

Inscryption

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Loop Hero

Miglior gioco per mobile:

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokémon Unite

Miglior supporto della community:

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final FAntasy XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Innovazione nell’accessibilità:

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Miglior VR/AR:

Hitman 3

I Expect You to Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Miglior gioco d’azione:

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Miglior Action/Adventure:

Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Miglior Gioco di Ruolo:

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Miglior Picchiaduro:

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinomaki Chronicles

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Miglior Gioco per Famiglie:

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get it Togheter!

Miglior Simulativo/Strategico:

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Miglior Gioco di Sport/Racing:

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

Miglior Muliplayer:

Back 4 Blood

Knockout City

It Takes Two

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Content Creator dell’anno:

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

Grefg

Miglior Debutto Indie:

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

Valheim

Gioco più atteso:

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Sequel di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

Miglior gioco Esports:

Call of Duty

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Miglior Atleta Esports:

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Heo “Snowmaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev

Tyson “Tenz” Ngo

Miglior Team Esports:

Atlanta Faze

DWG KIA

Natus Vincere

Sentinels

Team Spirits

Miglior Coach Esports:

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “Engh” Shokokhov

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “KKOMA” Jeong-Gyun

Miglior Evento Esports:

2021 League of Legends World Championship

The International 2021

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Qui sotto potete vedere il tweet con il video che mostra Geoff Keighley nominare i titoli per le 30 categorie dei The Game Awards 2021.