The Game Awards 2021: ecco le nomination

Geoff Keighley ha annunciato le nomination per le 30 diverse categorie dei The Game Awards 2021, evento che premierà i migliori giochi di quest’anno e che si terrà il 9 dicembre. Andiamo a vedere quindi nel dettaglio le varie categorie, con 5 contendenti per ognuna. È possibile votare per le varie categorie sul sito ufficiale.
Gioco dell’anno:
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Milgiore Game Direction:
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Miglior Narrativa:
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Miglior Art Direction:
- The Artful Escape
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Migliore Colonna sonora e Musica:
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139
Miglior Audio Design:
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Miglior Performance:
- Erika Mori (Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito (Tony Castillo in Far Cry 6)
- Jason Kelly (Colt Vahn in Deathpool)
- Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha (Julianna Blake in Deathpool)
Games for Impact:
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- No Longer Home
Miglior gioco continuativo:
- Apex Legends
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Call of Duty Warzone
Miglior Indie:
- 12 Minutes
- Death’s Door
- Inscryption
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Loop Hero
Miglior gioco per mobile:
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokémon Unite
Miglior supporto della community:
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final FAntasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Innovazione nell’accessibilità:
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Miglior VR/AR:
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
Miglior gioco d’azione:
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
Miglior Action/Adventure:
- Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Miglior Gioco di Ruolo:
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
Miglior Picchiaduro:
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinomaki Chronicles
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Miglior Gioco per Famiglie:
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- WarioWare: Get it Togheter!
Miglior Simulativo/Strategico:
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Miglior Gioco di Sport/Racing:
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
Miglior Muliplayer:
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- It Takes Two
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Content Creator dell’anno:
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- Grefg
Miglior Debutto Indie:
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- Valheim
Gioco più atteso:
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Sequel di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
Miglior gioco Esports:
- Call of Duty
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Miglior Atleta Esports:
- Chris “Simp” Lehr
- Heo “Snowmaker” Su
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev
- Tyson “Tenz” Ngo
Miglior Team Esports:
- Atlanta Faze
- DWG KIA
- Natus Vincere
- Sentinels
- Team Spirits
Miglior Coach Esports:
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “Engh” Shokokhov
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Kim “KKOMA” Jeong-Gyun
Miglior Evento Esports:
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- The International 2021
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
Qui sotto potete vedere il tweet con il video che mostra Geoff Keighley nominare i titoli per le 30 categorie dei The Game Awards 2021.
#TheGameAwards – Watch the Nominees Announced Live by @geoffkeighley https://t.co/VzRZp5bAm0
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 16, 2021