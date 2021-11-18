Golden Joystick Awards 2021: saranno presentati da Emily Rose e Nolan North

Games Radar ha fatto sapere che i due presentatori dei Golden Joystick Awards 2021 saranno Emily Rose e Nolan North, noti nel mondo del gaming per aver interpretato i personaggi di Elena Fisher e Nathan Drake nella serie Uncharted.
L’evento premierà i giochi in 18 diverse categorie, già votate dal pubblico, e verrà trasmesso il 23 novembre quando qui in Italia saranno le 22.30, sui canali Twitch, Facebook e YouTube della rivista.
Emily Rose ha detto: “Unitevi a noi il 23 novembre per scoprire quali giochi, studi e creativi sono stati scelti da voi – il pubblico mondiale dei videogiochi – come i migliori giochi dell’anno, oltre ai premi speciali che celebrano i 50 anni di videogiochi. Sarà uno sballo. Non perdetevelo!”
Ha detto Nolan North: “Siamo onorati di presentare i Golden Joystick Awards – e che spettacolo abbiamo preparato per voi! I premi di quest’anno celebrano 50 anni di videogiochi. Quindi, oltre a tutto il solito divertimento, consegneremo anche i premi per l‘Ultimate Game of All Time e per il Best Gaming Hardware of All Time. Sarà il vostro preferito? Sintonizzatevi il 23 novembre per scoprirlo”.
Queste le diverse categorie e nomination:
Best Storytelling
- Life is Strange: True Colours
- Psychonauts 2
- Wildermyth
- 12 Minutes
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Tales of Arise
Best Multiplayer Game
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Chivalry 2
- Back 4 Blood
- Valheim
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
Best Visual Design
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Psychonauts 2
- The Artful Escape
- Little Nightmares 2
- Hitman 3
- Genesis Noir
Best Indie Game
- Death’s Door
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Old World
- Wildermyth
- Bonfire Peaks
- Sable
Studio of the Year
- Io Interactive
- Arkane
- Housemarque
- Double Fine
- Capcom
- Draknek & Friends
Best Game Expansion
- Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission
- The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
- Sims 4: Cottage Living
- Super Mario: Bowser’s Fury
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2
Mobile Game of the Year
- Clap Hanz Golf
- Fantasian
- Overboard!
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Cozy Grove
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
Best Audio
- Returnal
- Jett: The Far Shore
- Sable
- Little Nightmares 2
- Resident Evil Village
- The Artful Escape
Best Performer
- Jason Kelley – Colt Vahn, Deathloop
- Erika Mori – Alex Chen, LiS: True Colors
- Maggie Robertson, Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
- Ozioma Akagha – Julianna Blake, Deathloop
- Jennifer Hale – Rivet, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
- Elijah Wood – Gristol/Nick the Post Guy, Pschonauts 2
Best Game Community
- Final Fantasy 14
- No Man’s Sky
- Dreams
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Destiny 2
- Magic: The Gathering Arena
PC Game of the Year
- Wildermyth
- Chivalry 2
- Old World
- Hitman 3
- Pathfinder
- The Forgotten City
PlayStation Game of the Year
- Returnal
- Deathloop
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil: Village
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Kena: Bridge Of Spirits
Nintendo Game of the Year
- New Pokemon Snap
- Neo: The World Ends with You
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Bravely Default 2
- WarioWare: Get It Together
- Metroid Dread
Xbox Game of the Year
- Lost Judgment
- The Ascent
- Psychonauts 2
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Artful Escape
- 12 Minutes
Best Gaming Hardware
- PS5
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox Series S
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- Nintendo Switch OLED
- WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD
Still Playing Award
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy 14
- Destiny 2
- GTA Online
- Genshin Impact
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Rocket League
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Most Wanted Game
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Halo Infinite
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns
- GTA V: Enhanced Edition
- Skate 4
- Elden Ring
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Starfield
- Gotham Knights
Ultimate Game of the Year
- Deathloop
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
- Ratchet and Clank
- Wildermyth
- Hitman 3
- The Forgotten City
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Vi ricordiamo che il premio di miglior gioco della scorsa edizione era stato vinto da The Last of Us Part II. Qui sotto il video YouTube in attesa dei Golden Joystick Awards 2021.