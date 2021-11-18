Golden Joystick Awards 2021: saranno presentati da Emily Rose e Nolan North

Games Radar ha fatto sapere che i due presentatori dei Golden Joystick Awards 2021 saranno Emily Rose e Nolan North, noti nel mondo del gaming per aver interpretato i personaggi di Elena Fisher e Nathan Drake nella serie Uncharted.

L’evento premierà i giochi in 18 diverse categorie, già votate dal pubblico, e verrà trasmesso il 23 novembre quando qui in Italia saranno le 22.30, sui canali Twitch, Facebook e YouTube della rivista.

Emily Rose ha detto: “Unitevi a noi il 23 novembre per scoprire quali giochi, studi e creativi sono stati scelti da voi – il pubblico mondiale dei videogiochi – come i migliori giochi dell’anno, oltre ai premi speciali che celebrano i 50 anni di videogiochi. Sarà uno sballo. Non perdetevelo!”

Ha detto Nolan North: “Siamo onorati di presentare i Golden Joystick Awards – e che spettacolo abbiamo preparato per voi! I premi di quest’anno celebrano 50 anni di videogiochi. Quindi, oltre a tutto il solito divertimento, consegneremo anche i premi per l‘Ultimate Game of All Time e per il Best Gaming Hardware of All Time. Sarà il vostro preferito? Sintonizzatevi il 23 novembre per scoprirlo”.

Queste le diverse categorie e nomination:

Best Storytelling

Life is Strange: True Colours

Psychonauts 2

Wildermyth

12 Minutes

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Tales of Arise

Best Multiplayer Game

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Chivalry 2

Back 4 Blood

Valheim

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

Best Visual Design

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Psychonauts 2

The Artful Escape

Little Nightmares 2

Hitman 3

Genesis Noir

Best Indie Game

Death’s Door

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Old World

Wildermyth

Bonfire Peaks

Sable

Studio of the Year

Io Interactive

Arkane

Housemarque

Double Fine

Capcom

Draknek & Friends

Best Game Expansion

Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos

Sims 4: Cottage Living

Super Mario: Bowser’s Fury

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2

Mobile Game of the Year

Clap Hanz Golf

Fantasian

Overboard!

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Cozy Grove

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Best Audio

Returnal

Jett: The Far Shore

Sable

Little Nightmares 2

Resident Evil Village

The Artful Escape

Best Performer

Jason Kelley – Colt Vahn, Deathloop

Erika Mori – Alex Chen, LiS: True Colors

Maggie Robertson, Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha – Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Jennifer Hale – Rivet, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Elijah Wood – Gristol/Nick the Post Guy, Pschonauts 2

Best Game Community

Final Fantasy 14

No Man’s Sky

Dreams

Monster Hunter Rise

Destiny 2

Magic: The Gathering Arena

PC Game of the Year

Wildermyth

Chivalry 2

Old World

Hitman 3

Pathfinder

The Forgotten City

PlayStation Game of the Year

Returnal

Deathloop

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil: Village

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

Nintendo Game of the Year

New Pokemon Snap

Neo: The World Ends with You

Monster Hunter Rise

Bravely Default 2

WarioWare: Get It Together

Metroid Dread

Xbox Game of the Year

Lost Judgment

The Ascent

Psychonauts 2

Microsoft Flight Simulator

The Artful Escape

12 Minutes

Best Gaming Hardware

PS5

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Nintendo Switch OLED

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD

Still Playing Award

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy 14

Destiny 2

GTA Online

Genshin Impact

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Rocket League

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Most Wanted Game

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Halo Infinite

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

GTA V: Enhanced Edition

Skate 4

Elden Ring

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Starfield

Gotham Knights

Ultimate Game of the Year

Deathloop

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

Ratchet and Clank

Wildermyth

Hitman 3

The Forgotten City

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Vi ricordiamo che il premio di miglior gioco della scorsa edizione era stato vinto da The Last of Us Part II. Qui sotto il video YouTube in attesa dei Golden Joystick Awards 2021.