Resident Evil Village vince il premio GOTY ai Golden Joystick Awards 2021

I Golden Joystick Awards 2021 (arrivati alla 39esima edizione), ossia i premi indetti da GamesRadar+, si sono tenuti poche ore fa con una diretta tenutasi su YouTube. Ogni categoria in gara ha trovato il suo vincitore, con il premio Ultimate Game of the Year che è stato assegnato a Resident Evil Village.
Il titolo di Capcom, software house premiata anche come Best Studio, si è portato a casa anche altri premi: Best Audio, PlayStation Game of the Year e Best Performer (Maggie Robertson come Lady Dimitrescu). Di seguito l’elenco con tutti i vincitori delle rispettive categorie dei Golden Joystick Awards 2021:
- Ultimate Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village
- Best Storytelling: Life is Strange: True Colours
- Best Multiplayer Game: It Takes Two
- Best Audio: Resident Evil Village
- Best Visual Design: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Best Game Expansion: Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island
- Mobile Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Best Gaming Hardware: PS5
- Best Indie Game: Death’s Door
- Best Performer: Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village)
- Breakthrough Award: Housemarque
- Best Game Community: Final Fantasy 14
- Still Playing Award: Final Fantasy 14
- Most Wanted Game: Elden Ring
- Critics’ Choice Award: Deathloop
- PC Game of the Year: Hitman 3
- Nintendo Game of the Year: Metroid Dread
- Xbox Game of the Year: Psychonauts 2
- PlayStation Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village
- Studio of the Year: Capcom