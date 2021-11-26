Uncharted 5 è già in sviluppo per PlayStation 5?

Stando al tweet diffuso da un insider, Naughty Dog starebbe già lavorando al sequel di una delle sue saghe più famose al mondo, ossia Uncharted 5. Si tratta dell’insider “Fox”, che ha parlato della serie come ancora in vita, senza però diffondere ulteriori dettagli sul rumor lanciato in rete. Giudicate voi!

“La serie Uncharted è viva e vegeta. Nuovo gioco in sviluppo per PS5.”

Chiaramente, difficilmente un ipotetico Uncharted 5 giungerebbe anche su PlayStation 4, dato che la sua eventuale pubblicazione sarebbe prevista dal 2023 in avanti, quando Sony Interactive Entertainment difficilmente supporterà ancora il cross-gen per le sue IP first-party. Ovviamente, questa notizia deve essere trattata con le pinze, perché resta ancorata almeno per adesso alla sfera delle indiscrezioni. Intanto, l’ESRB ha classificato Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection per PS5 e PC. Siamo anche in attesa di capire quale sarà il futuro della serie The Last of Us e su quando verranno diffuse notizie sulla componente multiplayer di The Last of Us Part II.