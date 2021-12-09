Sonic the Hedgehog: doppio reveal ai The Game Awards 2021

Sonic the Hedgehog sarà grande protagonista stanotte ai The Game Awards 2021. Come annunciato tramite il profilo Twitter ufficiale dei TGA infatti assisteremo ad un doppio reveal durante la cerimonia di premiazione: primo trailer del nuovo film, Sonic 2 (qui il poster del film), e un first look del nuovo gioco del franchise, cui nome dotrebbe essere Sonic Frontiers.

La serata dedicata a Sonic the Hedgehog vedrà anche la presenza di due importanti presentatori, ossia l’attore Jim Carrey (Dottor Eggman/Robotnik nel film) e Ben Schwartz, il doppiatore che dà la voce al riccio blu nella pellicola cinematografica. Ovviamente, non vediamo l’ora di assistere ad entrambi i reveal. Vi ricordiamo che i The Game Awards 2021 si terranno in diretta questa notte (10 dicembre) dalle ore 1:30 italiane. In giornata vi daremo i dettagli sulla nostra copertura dell’evento. Occhi puntati sul nostro sito!