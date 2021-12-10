Sonic The Hedgehog 2: ecco il trailer del film

Come annunciato precedentemente, ai The Game Awards 2021 fa la sua comparsa anche il porcospino blu, con Sonic The Hedgehog 2, secondo film della serie tratto dal classico videogame SEGA. Durane la live, presente via messaggio anche Jim Carrey, che nel film interpreta Eggman. Ricordiamo che il film arriverà nelle sale l’8 aprile 2022. Qui sotto potete vedere tweet e filmato.

Today’s forecast calls for a 100% chance of adventure. Check out the new trailer for #SonicMovie2 and see it only in theatres April 8, 2022. pic.twitter.com/1DlfvwHdsF

— Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) December 10, 2021