Deathloop vince il Best Game Direction ai TGA 2021

Deathloop vince il premio Best Game Direction ai The Game Awards 2021. Il titolo di Arkane Studio e Bethesda si aggiudica dunque il premio per la visione creativa e l’innovazione nella direzione e nel design del gioco. Ha la meglio su It Takes Two, Returnal, Psychonauts 2 e Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

Qui sotto potete vedere il momento della premiazione.