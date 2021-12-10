Matrix Il Risveglio: disponibile da ora e mostrato ai The Game Awards 2021

Dopo che Keanu Reeves e Carrie-Anne Moss hanno presentato un nuovo trailer del film Matrix Resurrections, i due hanno fatto vedere anche un breve filmato di Matrix Il Risveglio, “esperienza” disponibile su PC, PS5 e Xbox Series X/S da ora.

Qui sotto potete vedere il trailer, attraverso il tweet dell’account ufficiale dei The Game Awards.

This is The Matrix Awakens an @UnrealEngine 5 experience, live now! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/l80sRNkIh1

— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 10, 2021