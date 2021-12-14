PlayStation: Sony UK condivide il calendario delle uscite del 2022

Siamo agli sgoccioli di questo 2021, con il 2022 che è pronto a donarci una serie di grandi titoli tutti da giocare. Lo sa anche la divisione inglese di Sony Interactive Entertainment, che ha deciso di pubblicare su Twitter un calendario con tutti gli arrivi previsti su piattaforma PlayStation (e PC) dei giochi più importanti attesi nei primi mesi del prossimo anno.

Come recita il tweet sottostante, che invita tutti a salire a bordo del treno dell’hype, tutte queste pubblicazioni sono racchiuse (salvo rinvii eh) in meno di 100 giorni. Ecco l’elenco completo:

Chiaramente, la lista include non soltanto esclusive PlayStation, ma anche importanti titoli multipiattaforma, oltre a God of War in arrivo anche su PC. Quali tra queste IP state attendendo di più? Fatecelo sapere con un commento.

All these games are less than 100 days away 🔥

Jan 14 – God of War on PC

Jan 28 – Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Feb 04 – Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Feb 08 – Sifu

Feb 18 – Horizon Forbidden West

Feb 25 – Elden Ring

Mar 04 – Gran Turismo 7

*Boards 2022 hype train*

— PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) December 13, 2021