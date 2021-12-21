Gioco dell’anno 2021: ecco i vincitori del PlayStation Blog

Fine dell’anno, vuol dire anche premiazioni dei giochi migliori e, tra tanti, PlayStation Blog ha annunciato i suoi vincitori del Gioco dell’anno 2021. Vediamo qui sotto tutti i titoli premiati:
Miglior nuovo personaggio
- Lady Dimitrescu | Resident Evil Village
- Rivet | Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Tenzo | Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
- Alex Chen | Life is Strange: True Colors
Miglior storia
- Resident Evil Village
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Migliore direzione artistica
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Little Nightmares II
- It Takes Two
- Hades
Migliore colonna sonora
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ghost of Tsushima: espansione Iki Island
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139
Migliore esperienza multigiocatore
- It Takes Two
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Battlefield 2042
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
Miglior gioco sportivo
- FIFA 22
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
- NBA 2K22
Migliore accessibilità
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Far Cry 6
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Migliore utilizzo di DualSense
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
- Returnal
- Resident Evil Village
Migliore grafica
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Far Cry 6
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Migliore riedizione
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139
Gioco indipendente dell’anno
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Hades
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
Gioco PS VR dell’anno
- Hitman 3
- Doom 3 VR Edition
- Sniper Elite VR
- I Expect You To Die 2
Gioco dell’anno PS4
- Resident Evil Village
- It Takes Two
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Far Cry 6
Gioco dell’anno PS5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Gioco più atteso del 2022 e oltre
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Elden Ring
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Hogwart’s Legacy
Studio dell’anno
- Insomniac Games
- Square Enix
- Capcom
- Bandai Namco
Vi rimandiamo, qualora lo vogliate, anche ai nostri premi per questo 2021 ormai in chiusura. Qui sotto invece, l’immagine del premio Gioco dell’anno 2021 di PlayStation Blog, diviso in bronzo, argento, oro e platino.