Gioco dell’anno 2021: ecco i vincitori del PlayStation Blog

Fine dell’anno, vuol dire anche premiazioni dei giochi migliori e, tra tanti, PlayStation Blog ha annunciato i suoi vincitori del Gioco dell’anno 2021. Vediamo qui sotto tutti i titoli premiati:

Miglior nuovo personaggio

Lady Dimitrescu | Resident Evil Village Rivet | Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Tenzo | Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Alex Chen | Life is Strange: True Colors

Miglior storia

Resident Evil Village Life is Strange: True Colors Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Migliore direzione artistica

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Little Nightmares II It Takes Two Hades

Migliore colonna sonora

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Ghost of Tsushima: espansione Iki Island Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139

Migliore esperienza multigiocatore

It Takes Two Call of Duty: Vanguard Battlefield 2042 Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Miglior gioco sportivo

FIFA 22 Hot Wheels Unleashed Riders Republic NBA 2K22

Migliore accessibilità

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Far Cry 6 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Migliore utilizzo di DualSense

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Returnal Resident Evil Village

Migliore grafica

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Far Cry 6

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Migliore riedizione

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Mass Effect Legendary Edition Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139

Gioco indipendente dell’anno

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Hades Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Gioco PS VR dell’anno

Hitman 3 Doom 3 VR Edition Sniper Elite VR I Expect You To Die 2

Gioco dell’anno PS4

Resident Evil Village It Takes Two Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Far Cry 6

Gioco dell’anno PS5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Resident Evil Village Returnal Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Gioco più atteso del 2022 e oltre

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Elden Ring Horizon Forbidden West Hogwart’s Legacy

Studio dell’anno

Insomniac Games

Square Enix

Capcom

Bandai Namco

Vi rimandiamo, qualora lo vogliate, anche ai nostri premi per questo 2021 ormai in chiusura. Qui sotto invece, l’immagine del premio Gioco dell’anno 2021 di PlayStation Blog, diviso in bronzo, argento, oro e platino.