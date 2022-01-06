The Last of Us Part II Director’s Cut e TLOU Remake arrivano nel 2022?

Potrebbe essere un grande anno per Sony Interactive Entertainment, con il 2022 di PlayStation 5 che ci regalerà oltre a PlayStation VR2 anche titoli del calibro di Horizon Forbidden West, la nuova collection di Uncharted per PS5, God of War Ragnarok e Gran Turismo 7. Ma l’insider Tom Henderson ha deciso di far esultare anche gli amanti della serie The Last of Us, parlando di Part II Director’s Cut e del Remake del primo capitolo che potrebbero arrivare proprio in questo 2022.
Supportando le parole di Neil Druckmann, il famoso Henderson ha parlato dei 2 possibili nuovi titoli dello studio di Sony. Ecco le indiscrezioni:
- The Last of Us Part II Director’s Cut e il suo multiplayer giungerebbero su PlayStation 5 nel 2022, ma con il posticipo di God of War Ragnarok al 2023. Potrebbe essere un buon compromesso.
- Il Remake di TLOU della serie invece sarebbe quasi terminato e la sua pubblicazione sarebbe prevista nella seconda metà del 2022, sempre su PlayStation 5.
Chiaramente, parliamo di rumor che al momento non trovano nessuna conferma. Siamo in attesa di eventuali annunci ufficiali da parte dei diretti interessati. Di seguito i tweet dell’insider.
With TLOU2 MP and TLOU 2 directors cut – I've heard they are coming too – But I don't know exactly when/how.
Them all releasing together could be a good compromise if GOW got delayed to Q1 2023 – But that's just speculation on my end for the moment.
— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 5, 2022