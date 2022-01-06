The Last of Us Part II Director’s Cut e TLOU Remake arrivano nel 2022?

Potrebbe essere un grande anno per Sony Interactive Entertainment, con il 2022 di PlayStation 5 che ci regalerà oltre a PlayStation VR2 anche titoli del calibro di Horizon Forbidden West, la nuova collection di Uncharted per PS5, God of War Ragnarok e Gran Turismo 7. Ma l’insider Tom Henderson ha deciso di far esultare anche gli amanti della serie The Last of Us, parlando di Part II Director’s Cut e del Remake del primo capitolo che potrebbero arrivare proprio in questo 2022.

Supportando le parole di Neil Druckmann, il famoso Henderson ha parlato dei 2 possibili nuovi titoli dello studio di Sony. Ecco le indiscrezioni:

Chiaramente, parliamo di rumor che al momento non trovano nessuna conferma. Siamo in attesa di eventuali annunci ufficiali da parte dei diretti interessati. Di seguito i tweet dell’insider.

With TLOU2 MP and TLOU 2 directors cut – I've heard they are coming too – But I don't know exactly when/how.

Them all releasing together could be a good compromise if GOW got delayed to Q1 2023 – But that's just speculation on my end for the moment.

— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 5, 2022