Dying Light 2 Stay Human: contenuti post lancio per almeno 5 anni

L’attesa per l’uscita di Dying Light 2 Stay Human si fa sempre più breve. Techland con i suoi Dying 2 Know ha spiegato le tante funzioni che i giocatori si dovranno aspettare, e su Twitter hanno anche fatto sapere ulteriori caratteristiche del titolo, come ad esempio la longevità.

In uno dei tweet più recenti veniamo inoltre a sapere che il team di sviluppo polacco garantirà al gioco contenuti extra per almeno 5 anni dopo l’uscita, con nuove storie, luoghi, eventi in-game ed altro. Anche il primo episodio del resto aveva visto un lungo supporto post-lancio.

Qui sotto potete vedere il tweet. Vi rimandiamo anche, qualora vogliate approfondire, alla nostra anteprima. Dying Light 2 Stay Human sarà disponibile dal 4 febbraio su Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC e Nintendo Switch.

Want to know what will happen AFTER the premiere? We guarantee to expand the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human for at least 5 years post launch with new stories, locations, in-game events and all the fun stuff you love!#DyingLight2 #StayHuman pic.twitter.com/SgaNynkrzI

— Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 14, 2022