Microsoft acquisisce Activision Blizzard: tutte le nuove IP acquisite

Come ormai ben sappiamo, Microsoft sta per acquisire (lo farà entro la fine dell’anno fiscale 2023) Activision Blizzard, dando il benvenuto a tutti gli studi di sviluppo della società e allo stesso tempo, mettendo le mani sulla proprietà di diversi nuovi titoli e franchise. Ma quali sono queste IP?
Andy Robinson di VGC ha deciso di stilare l’elenco completo di tutte le proprietà intellettuali di Activision Blizzard che passeranno nelle mani di Microsoft. Ecco la lista stilata in ordine alfabetico:
- Blur
- Caesar
- Call of Duty
- Candy Crush
- Crash Bandicoot
- Diablo
- DJ Hero
- Empire Earth
- Gabriel Knight
- Geometry Wars
- Guitar Hero
- Gun
- Hearthstone
- Heroes of the Storm
- Hexen
- Interstate ’76
- King’s Quest
- Laura Bow Mysteries
- The Lost Vikings
- Overwatch
- Phantasmagoria
- Pitfall
- Police Quest
- Prototype
- Quest for Glory
- Singularity
- Skylanders
- Solider of Fortune
- Space Quest
- Spyro the Dragon
- StarCraft
- TimeShift
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater
- True Crime
- World of Warcraft
- Zork
