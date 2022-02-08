Octopath Traveler Champions of The Continent arriva in occidente nel 2022

Già disponibile in Giappone, Octopath Traveler Champions of The Continent arriverà a breve anche in occidente. Durante una live streaming sulla versione 2.00 del gioco, Square Enix ha infatti annunciato che il titolo arriverà in Europa e Nord America, per dispositivi Android e iOS, durante questo 2022.

Come segnalato sulla pagina Facebook, sarà disponibile anche una closed beta per la primavera, con dettagli in arrivo per sapere come fare per registrarsi.

Qui sotto potete vedere il tweet ufficiale che conferma l’arrivo di Octopath Traveler Champions of The Continent in Europa e Nord America quest’anno.