Minecraft Dungeons: superati i 15 milioni di giocatori

Minecraft Dungeons potrebbe non aver incendiato il mondo dal suo lancio nel 2020, ma il dungeon crawling action RPG spinoff ha fatto più che bene per se stesso in questo tempo, soprattutto se si va dai numeri. Recentemente, per esempio, Mojang ha annunciato su Twitter che Minecraft Dungeons ha accumulato oltre 15 milioni di giocatori su tutte le piattaforme fino ad oggi, superando i 10 milioni a cui si trovava in questo momento l’anno scorso.

Per commemorare questa pietra miliare, Minecraft Dungeons ha anche dato il via ad un nuovo evento a tema, Festival of Frost, che durerà da ora fino al 22 febbraio. Questo porterà nuovi “piani a tema gelo” nella Torre e prove stagionali dall’evento Chills and Thrills, mentre ogni giocatore che accederà al gioco durante questo periodo otterrà anche l’Iceologer Cape gratuitamente.

Minecraft Dungeons è disponibile su Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch e PC.