World Trailer Awards: tutti i premiati della prestigiosa kermesse

Si è svolto a Vilamoura, in Portogallo, il prestigioso premio World Trailer Awards, volto a rendere onore ai migliori trailer, locandine e campagne marketing relativi a prodotti audiovisivi (cinema, tv, streaming e videogiochi, nonché social media).
World Trailer Awards e l’Italia
Una manifestazione ricca, tra le altre cose, anche di orgoglio italiano: il miglior trailer dell’anno nell’agguerrito campo dei videogiochi è stato difatti vinto da Martha Is Dead, di Luca Dalcò per Wired Productions & LKA, mentre in giuria e tra le presentatrici della serata ha spiccato Micaela Romanini, Vice Direttrice di Fondazione Vigamus.
Presente in giuria anche il Direttore di GamesVillage, Marco Accordi Rickards.
La Direttrice Creativa del Premio, Trudy Bellinger (che potete vedere in foto insieme a Micaela Romanini) ha affermato:
I World Trailer Awards stanno creando un’incredibile comunità di talent del marketing globale. Sono i creatori di contenuti marketing a cui andrebbe dato grande credito e alcuni di essi sono o saranno voci importanti a livello mondiale.
Potete visionare l’intero video della cerimonia a quest’indirizzo.
Qui di seguito, tutti i premiati:
CINEMA
Best Poster
Adam Cockerton – Mein Sohn (The Dream Factory Film Advertising GmbH)
Best Online Advertising
Joe Argent – Last Night In Soho (Zealot UK)
Best Outdoor Advertising
Joe Argent – Last Night In Soho (Zealot UK)
Best Experiential Marketing
Gautam Ahuja and Mayura Tripathi – 83 – The Film (Reliance Entertainment Studios Pvt. Ltd. & Phantom Films Pvt. Ltd.)
Best Trailer
Walter Bienz – River (The Solid State)
TV (BROADCAST & CABLE)
Best Poster
George Smith – Look Away (Ignition Creative London)
Best Print Advertising
Mikko Toivonen – Europe From Above (The Walt Disney Company Nordic & Baltic)
Best Online Advertising
Aaron Kelly – The Serpent (Think Jam)
STREAMING
Best Online Advertising
Archie Walker – Netflix Documentaries (Ignition Creative London)
Best Trailer
Kelly Adelman – Halston (Trailer Park Group)
Best Outdoor Advertising
Danièle Morkel, Andrew Lerma and Kristine Yan – Ozark Season 4 (Netflix Creative Studio U.S.)
Best Poster
Danièle Morkel – Cocaine Cowboys (Netflix Creative Studio U.S.)
Best Experiential Marketing
Heather McClure – The Tomorrow War (Prime Video)
SOCIAL MEDIA
Best Online Advertising
Andrew Snook -The Courier (Silk Factory)
Best Experiential Marketing
Will Handley – Seven Samurai (The Picture Production Company)
GAMING
Best Trailer
Luca Dalco -Martha is Dead (Wired Productions & LKA)