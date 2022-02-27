World Trailer Awards: tutti i premiati della prestigiosa kermesse

Si è svolto a Vilamoura, in Portogallo, il prestigioso premio World Trailer Awards, volto a rendere onore ai migliori trailer, locandine e campagne marketing relativi a prodotti audiovisivi (cinema, tv, streaming e videogiochi, nonché social media).

World Trailer Awards e l’Italia

Una manifestazione ricca, tra le altre cose, anche di orgoglio italiano: il miglior trailer dell’anno nell’agguerrito campo dei videogiochi è stato difatti vinto da Martha Is Dead, di Luca Dalcò per Wired Productions & LKA, mentre in giuria e tra le presentatrici della serata ha spiccato Micaela Romanini, Vice Direttrice di Fondazione Vigamus.

Presente in giuria anche il Direttore di GamesVillage, Marco Accordi Rickards.

La Direttrice Creativa del Premio, Trudy Bellinger (che potete vedere in foto insieme a Micaela Romanini) ha affermato:

I World Trailer Awards stanno creando un’incredibile comunità di talent del marketing globale. Sono i creatori di contenuti marketing a cui andrebbe dato grande credito e alcuni di essi sono o saranno voci importanti a livello mondiale.

Potete visionare l’intero video della cerimonia a quest’indirizzo.

Qui di seguito, tutti i premiati:

CINEMA

Best Poster

Adam Cockerton – Mein Sohn (The Dream Factory Film Advertising GmbH)

Best Online Advertising

Joe Argent – Last Night In Soho (Zealot UK)

Best Outdoor Advertising

Joe Argent – Last Night In Soho (Zealot UK)

Best Experiential Marketing

Gautam Ahuja and Mayura Tripathi – 83 – The Film (Reliance Entertainment Studios Pvt. Ltd. & Phantom Films Pvt. Ltd.)

Best Trailer

Walter Bienz – River (The Solid State)

TV (BROADCAST & CABLE)

Best Poster

George Smith – Look Away (Ignition Creative London)

Best Print Advertising

Mikko Toivonen – Europe From Above (The Walt Disney Company Nordic & Baltic)

Best Online Advertising

Aaron Kelly – The Serpent (Think Jam)

STREAMING

Best Online Advertising

Archie Walker – Netflix Documentaries (Ignition Creative London)

Best Trailer

Kelly Adelman – Halston (Trailer Park Group)

Best Outdoor Advertising

Danièle Morkel, Andrew Lerma and Kristine Yan – Ozark Season 4 (Netflix Creative Studio U.S.)

Best Poster

Danièle Morkel – Cocaine Cowboys (Netflix Creative Studio U.S.)

Best Experiential Marketing

Heather McClure – The Tomorrow War (Prime Video)

SOCIAL MEDIA

Best Online Advertising

Andrew Snook -The Courier (Silk Factory)

Best Experiential Marketing

Will Handley – Seven Samurai (The Picture Production Company)

GAMING

Best Trailer

Luca Dalco -Martha is Dead (Wired Productions & LKA)