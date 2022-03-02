Forspoken potrebbe essere rinviato?

Stando ad alcuni rumor che girano in rete, Forpsoken potrebbe subire un ritardo. Il leaker AccountNGT ha infatti recentemente twittato di “ritardi per alcune esclusive per console” e di come “dovrebbe essere un grande anno per i giocatori PlayStation” (specialmente con alcune IP PlayStation che fanno il loro ritorno). Questo è in cima ad un evento “sicuramente” in programma per questo mese.

Tuttavia, rispondendo alla questione del titolo Square Enix, è stato detto:

“Secondo una fonte, Forspoken è in ritardo. Potrebbe essere annunciato ufficialmente a quell’evento PlayStation (non ne sono sicuro)”.

Per ora, Forspoken dovrebbe uscire il 24 maggio per PC e PlayStation 5. Prendete dunque questa notizia con le pinze, in attesa di eventuali conferme o smentite. Qui sotto potete vedere i tweet da cui arriva il rumor.

Even with some delays for some console exclusives, it should be a great year for PlayStation players, with the announcement and release of some PlayStation IPs that does their return. A new event is definitely planned this month and they won't be announcing all their surprises. — AccountNGT (@accngt) March 2, 2022