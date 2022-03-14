Sonic the Hedgehog 2: è uscito il trailer finale

La Paramount Pictures ha rilasciato il trailer finale di Sonic the Hedgehog 2, il sequel della commedia d’azione e avventura del 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog.

È stato anche rilasciato un nuovo poster sulla pagina Twitter ufficiale del film, ispirato alla box art del gioco Sonic the Hedgehog 2 uscito nel 1992.

Per maggiori informazioni riguardo al film vi consigliamo la lettura dei nostri precedenti articoli.

#AreYouUp2It? Get your tickets for the Fan Event now and see #SonicMovie2 in theatres 2 days early! https://t.co/jUElQ3MGOP pic.twitter.com/q6SFuY4LAg

— Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) March 14, 2022