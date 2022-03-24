Game Developers Choice Awards 2022: un trionfo per Inscryption

Durante la GDC 2022 si sono tenute anche le premiazioni per i consueti Game Developers Choice Awards e per l’Independent Games Festival. Questi premi, assegnati come di consueto dagli addetti ai lavori del nostro settore, hanno visto come trionfatore assoluto Inscryption, che si è portato a casa diverse statuette, tra cui il premio come Game of the Year.
Di seguito vi condividiamo tutte le categorie in gara e i rispettivi vincitori:
Game Developers Choice Awards 2022
- Game of the Year: Inscryption
- GDCA 2022 GOTY: Inscryption
- Best Design: It Takes Two
- Best Debut: Valheim
- Best Audio: Unpacking
- Best Technology: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
- Best Visual Art: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
- Innovation Award: Unpacking
- Best Narrative: Psychonauts 2
- Social Impact Award: Boyfriend Dungeon
- Ambassador Award: Steven Spohn
- Lifetime Achievement: Yuji Horii
- Audience Award: Valheim
Independent Games Festival 2022
- Best Student Game: Live Adventure
- Seumas McNally Grand Prize: Inscryption
- Excellence in Audio: Inscryption
- Excellence in Design: Inscryption
- Excellence in Narrative: Inscryption
- Excellence in Visual Art: Papetura
- Nuovo Award: Memory Card
- Audience Awards: Mini Motorways