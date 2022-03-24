Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2022: ecco cosa è stato mostrato

Si è appena concluso il Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2022, evento di GamesRadar, che abbiamo seguito anche sul nostro canale Twitch. Tanti i giochi mostrati, tra world premiere, trailer di lancio e filmati con gli sviluppatori. Il primo titolo mostrato è stato The Time I Have Left, focalizzato sulla narrazione in arrivo nel 2023. Tra carrellate di studi indie e un blocco tutto dedicato a Team17, LEGO si è preso una buona parte dei riflettori, con The Skywalker Saga e il finale dedicato a Brick Tales, avventura isometrica nel mondo a mattonicini. Nel mezzo anche da sottolineare il trailer di lancio della Director’s Cut di Death Stranding su PC, la world premiere di Deliver Us Mars e un corposo trailer sulle caratteristiche GDR di Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong.

Qui sotto potete vedere tutti i giochi mostrati:

The Time I Have Left – trailer di annuncio

– trailer di annuncio Gun Jam – gameplay trailer

Turbo Golf Racing – trailer di annuncio

– trailer di annuncio Flintlock – diario degli sviluppatori

Crimesight – gameplay trailer (uscita 14 aprile)

Midnight Ghost Hunt – trailer data d’uscita, 31 marzo

trailer data d’uscita, 31 marzo Death Stranding Director’s Cut – trailer di lancio per PC (30 marzo)

trailer di lancio per PC (30 marzo) Demeo PC Edition – gameplay trailer

DorfRomantik – trailer data d’uscita, 28 aprile

Alterborn – trailer di annuncio

Sengoku Dinasty – trailer d’annuncio

trailer d’annuncio Deliver Us Mars – trailer d’annuncio

trailer d’annuncio Justice Sucks – gameplay trailer

Lineup titoli Team17

Song of Conquest – presentazione da parte degli sviluppatori

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga – Darkness Rises Trailer

Darkness Rises Trailer Carrellata titoli disponibili in demo su Steam – One to Watch

The Cycle Frontier – gameplay trailer

The Outbound Ghost – trailer d’annuncio

trailer d’annuncio This Means Warp – trailer early access

Forever Skies – gameplay trailer

gameplay trailer Alaskan Truck Simulator – gameplay trailer

Immorality – gameplay trailer esteso

gameplay trailer esteso Imp of The Sun – gameplay trailer

Expedition Zero – trailer di lancio

Silt – trailer di lancio

Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong – RPG trailer

RPG trailer The Cub – trailer d’annuncio

Lego Brick Tales – trailer d’annuncio

Qui sotto potete vedere la live completa del Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2022.