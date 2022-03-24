Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2022: il recap dell’evento

Si è appena concluso il Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2022, evento di GamesRadar, che abbiamo seguito anche sul nostro canale Twitch. Tanti i giochi mostrati, tra world premiere, trailer di lancio e filmati con gli sviluppatori. Il primo titolo mostrato è stato The Time I Have Left, focalizzato sulla narrazione in arrivo nel 2023. Tra carrellate di studi indie e un blocco tutto dedicato a Team17, LEGO si è preso una buona parte dei riflettori, con The Skywalker Saga e il finale dedicato a Brick Tales, avventura isometrica nel mondo a mattonicini. Nel mezzo anche da sottolineare il trailer di lancio della Director’s Cut di Death Stranding su PC, la world premiere di Deliver Us Mars e un corposo trailer sulle caratteristiche GDR di Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong.
Qui sotto potete vedere tutti i giochi mostrati:
- The Time I Have Left – trailer di annuncio
- Gun Jam – gameplay trailer
- Turbo Golf Racing – trailer di annuncio
- Flintlock – diario degli sviluppatori
- Crimesight – gameplay trailer (uscita 14 aprile)
- Midnight Ghost Hunt – trailer data d’uscita, 31 marzo
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut – trailer di lancio per PC (30 marzo)
- Demeo PC Edition – gameplay trailer
- DorfRomantik – trailer data d’uscita, 28 aprile
- Alterborn – trailer di annuncio
- Sengoku Dinasty – trailer d’annuncio
- Deliver Us Mars – trailer d’annuncio
- Justice Sucks – gameplay trailer
- Lineup titoli Team17
- Song of Conquest – presentazione da parte degli sviluppatori
- Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga – Darkness Rises Trailer
- Carrellata titoli disponibili in demo su Steam – One to Watch
- The Cycle Frontier – gameplay trailer
- The Outbound Ghost – trailer d’annuncio
- This Means Warp – trailer early access
- Forever Skies – gameplay trailer
- Alaskan Truck Simulator – gameplay trailer
- Immorality – gameplay trailer esteso
- Imp of The Sun – gameplay trailer
- Expedition Zero – trailer di lancio
- Silt – trailer di lancio
- Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong – RPG trailer
- The Cub – trailer d’annuncio
- Lego Brick Tales – trailer d’annuncio
Qui sotto potete vedere la live completa del Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2022.