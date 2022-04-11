FIFA 22: da oggi il kit dell’ente benefico SpecialEffect

Da oggi 11 aprile (dalle 19:00 ora italiana) e fino al 18 aprile, arriva in FIFA 22 il kit maglia, calzoncini e calzettoni di SpecialEffect, ente benefico britannico specializzato nell’aiuto a persone con disabilità motorie.

Come potete vedere nel tweet qui sotto, la maglietta è un turbinio di blu, arancione, rosa e bianco e ha le parole “SpecialEffect – the gamers’ charity” al centro, accanto ai loghi EASPORTS e SpecialEffect. I giocatori possono ottenerla in-game dalle 19:00 come obbiettivo settimanale nella modalità FUT.

Ricordiamo infine che recentemente FIFA 22 si era unito anche alla campagna Keep Racism Out con la Lega Serie A e Unar.

What a beauty! Huge thanks to our friends @EASPORTSFIFA for the opportunity to raise the profile of our work with this exclusive new @SpecialEffect #FIFA22 kit!

Players will be able to #EarnTheShirt in-game from 6PM BST today as a weekly objective reward in #FUT ⚽ pic.twitter.com/spzIV4Mll9

— SpecialEffect (@SpecialEffect) April 11, 2022