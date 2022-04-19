Nintendo Switch Online: in arrivo i giochi di Game Boy e Game Boy Advance?

Nintendo Switch Online permette di accedere al catalogo di alcune gloriose piattaforme del passato della grande N, ossia NES, SNES, N64 e anche ai titoli del SEGA Mega Drive. A quanto pare però, stando ad alcuni rumor emersi tramite il forum 4Chan, altre 2 piattaforme sarebbero pronte ad unirsi all’emulazione di Switch.
Si tratta delle celebri console portatili Game Boy e Game Boy Advance, pronte ad unirsi alle console della società giapponese appartenenti al servizio Nintendo Switch Online con i loro tanti giochi del passato. Entrando nei dettagli, l’utente “Trash_Bandicoot” ha condiviso tramite Twitter una serie di immagini tratte dai titoli emulati in arrivo su NSO, mentre l’utente “Mondo_Mega” ha addirittura condiviso le liste di titoli di Game Boy e GBA pronti ad essere rigiocati tramite il servizio in abbonamento. Condividendovi queste 2 liste, vi ricordiamo che al momento queste informazioni devono essere trattate come semplici rumor.
Game Boy Advance
- Astro Boy: Omega Factor
- Car Battler Joe
- Castlevania: Aira of Sorrow
- Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
- ChuChu Rocket! Drill Dozer
- Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones
- F-Zero: Maximum Velocity
- Game & Watch Gallery 4
- Golden Sun
- Golden Sun: The Lost Age
- Gunstar Super Heroes
- Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town
- Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories
- Kirby and the Amazing Mirror
- Koro Koro Puzzle Happy Panechu!
- Kuru Kuru Kururin
- Lufia: The Ruins of Lore
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
- Mario Golf: Advance Tour Mario Kart: Super Circuit
- Mario Party Advance
- Mario Tennis: Power Tour
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- Mega Man Battle Network 5 – Team ProtoMan
- Mega Man Battle Network 2
- Mega Man Zero 3
- Metroid Fusion
- Metroid: Zero Mission
- Mr. Driller 2
- Ninja Five-O
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team
- Pokemon Pinball: Ruby & Sapphire
- Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3
- Super Robot Taisen: Original Generation
- Tactics Ogre: The Knight of Lodis
- Wario Land 4
- WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames!
- Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3
- The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
Game Boy / Game Boy Color
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX
- Qix
- Super Mario Land
- Tetris
