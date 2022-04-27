Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL: raggiunti i 30 milioni di download

KONAMI ha felicemente annunciato che il suo titolo Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL ha raggiunto in soltanto tre mesi dalla sua uscita, avvenuta a gennaio 2022, i 30 milioni di download.

Per celebrare questo grande successo, la software house ha deciso di regalare 1000 gemme a tutti i duellanti attraverso la campagna in-game chiamata “30 Million Downloads Appreciation Campaign”. Per riscattarle sarà necessario soltanto fare il login al gioco.

È stata inoltre aggiornata la Forbidden & Limited Card list.

🚨 Attention Master Duelists! 🚨

The Forbidden & Limited card list for Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL has been updated and the changes will come into effect from the 9th of May. For more information, check your notifications in-game.

Thank you for playing #YuGiOhMasterDuel ! pic.twitter.com/1mR2F0TXHj

— Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Games (KONAMI Europe) (@YuGiOhCardEU) April 25, 2022