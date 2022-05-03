Mario Kart Tour: Doctor Tour in arrivo

Nintendo ha svelato il prossimo tour che si svolgerà nel gioco di successo per iOS e Android, Mario Kart Tour.
The Amsterdam Tour is almost over. Thanks for racing! Next up in #MarioKartTour is the Doctor Tour! pic.twitter.com/yv7TnCS9UL
— Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) May 3, 2022
L’attuale tour, The Amsterdam Tour, sta volgendo al termine e i giocatori desiderosi potranno presto avventurarsi nel Doctor Tour che include la pista Coconut Mall, proveniente da Mario Kart Wii, Dottor Mario, Dottor Luigi e altro ancora. Puoi dare un’occhiata al trailer recente del nuovo tour qui sotto.
Mario Kart Tour è ora disponibile come gioco free-to-play sia su iOS che su Android.
Race through an upbeat mall in the next tour in #MarioKartTour! Next up is the Doctor Tour featuring Wii Coconut Mall! pic.twitter.com/cgxFjsePHx
— Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) April 29, 2022